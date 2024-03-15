Vistry Group completes deal to deliver 133 affordable homes for Rushden including an investment of £34m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site, which was marketed by Savills East Midlands development team and formerly owned by Co-op, benefits from full planning permission and work is expected to start in summer 2024.

This new development will consist of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom houses and maisonettes, including air source heat pumps to reduce carbon emission, with thoughtfully designed green spaces to create a beautiful new area which will integrate well with the local community. As well as new homes, the development will also mean more than £700,000 of investment in services to benefit the whole community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the homes will be manufactured off site using open panel timber frames from the Vistry Works East Midlands factory in Bardon. Building homes using this modern method of construction (MMC) reduces the carbon footprint of every property. Each home built using these panels emits 14,460kg CO2e less than a traditional brick-and-block house.

Site plan for Rushden

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Platform Housing Group on this 100% affordable development which will not only meet the housing needs of the community but create beautiful green spaces which blend with the local environment.

“We're excited to be a part of Northampton's growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will contribute to the unique character of the area as well as releasing over £700,000 of investment in local services to create a thriving and sustainable community.”

Ann Taylor, Director at Savills, acting on behalf of Co-op, said: “We are delighted to see this site complete and come forwards for development. The land has been vacant for a long time, therefore the new homes, the significant S106 contributions into the wider community, and the associated new jobs are all a welcome benefit of development. It is exciting to finally see this scheme become a reality.”

Vistry is working with Platform Housing Group on a growing number of housebuilding schemes in the Midlands including developments in Brindley Edge, Kerseley and Sphinx Drive in Coventry, Brookmill Meadows in Warwickshire, Great Haddon, and Kingmakers View in Wolvey with other exciting partnership projects in the pipeline.

Michael Baggett, Director of Land and Partnerships at Platform Housing Group, added, “Strong partnerships that truly work for all parties will be the key to unlocking opportunities and delivering affordable housing at scale. At Platform we are determined to keep building homes and working with Vistry, we are proud to be offering so many people the chance to have a place they can call home.”