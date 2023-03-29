Vistry East Midlands launches show home at its Cotterstock Meadows development in Oundle

The launch of the show home at Cotterstock Meadows in Oundle attracted a lot of interest with a steady stream of visitors.

Vistry East Midlands is building 126 new homes at the location off Cotterstock Road, including 74 properties for private sale under the Bovis Homes brand and 52 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two events were held to mark the opening of the show home, view home and sales office at the site.

Guests at the VIP launch of the show home and sales office at Vistry East Midlands’ Bovis Homes Cotterstock Meadows location in Oundle

There was a public launch over the weekend of February 25 and 26, followed by a VIP launch on March 3 attended by representatives from the town council, local primary school and rugby club.

Hannah Dorner, sales manager for Cotterstock Meadows, said: “We had a fantastic response to our public and VIP launches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone enjoyed our events, and it was a chance to get together with some of the people we have built links with since we started construction at this location.

“The launches generated a huge amount of interest in what we are building here, and that interest has continued all week.”

An aerial view of the show home at Cotterstock Meadows – a five-bedroom detached house in the Bovis Homes Birch style

The public launch gave prospective buyers the first opportunity to look inside the five-bedroom detached show home – built in the Birch style – as well as the three-bedroom detached Cypress view home, which has been finished with fittings and flooring but has not been fully furnished and decorated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sales team looked after nearly 20 appointments with potential customers and by the end of the weekend one property had been reserved.

The VIP launch was attended by Vistry staff and representatives of community organisations that Vistry has built connections with since it started building in the town.

Among them were Jo Griffin, headteacher of Oundle Primary School, whose pupils named the development and which recently received a donation of 60 litter pickers from the housebuilder to help with their community project.

(From left) Vistry East Midlands managing director Fraser Hopes, Councillor David Fuller, and sales manager Hannah Dorner at the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the show home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in attendance were senior figures from Oundle Rugby Club, which Vistry sponsored to the tune of £12,000 last year, including club president Pete Croot, honorary secretary Graham Snelling, and chairman Aly Kachra.