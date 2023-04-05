Visit Kettering stately home to see artworks created over 2,000 years apart

Boughton House will be open this Easter

Art lovers and history fans will have a feast for their eyes when Boughton House opens its stately doors to guests this Easter – and for the May Bank Holidays.

This year, in addition to the house’s world-class art collection, visitors can admire a newly-restored collection of ancient statues and view contemporary works by local artists.

Boughton is also set to host three pop-up events in association with Northants Open Studios with local artists’ work on display within the Stableyard area tearooms and coach house.

Charles Lister, property manager at Boughton House, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back Northants Open Studios for the series of pop-up events.

"We think art enthusiasts will love the mix of traditional art within the house and works by local, talented Northamptonshire artists.

"To be able to see artworks created over 2,000 years apart is truly special. It is an exciting start to the season for us and we look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy all that Boughton has to offer.”

Previously used as garden ornaments, the restored statues are thought to be around 2,000-years-old. The classical collection has undergone conservation work and been returned to Boughton where they take pride of place in the ‘Egyptian Hall’.

Visitors can tour the house to see its treasures

They are likely to have been purchased by a ‘Grand Tourist’, perhaps the Marquis of Monthermer, son of the 3rd Duke of Montagu while in Italy and the investigation into their origins and journey to Boughton is still ongoing. Visitors can see the statues on the Great Hall Tour - one of three house tours on offer this weekend.

Visitors to Boughton can explore three tours taking in different aspects of the historic home. The Great Hall tour, can be enjoyed on a free-flow basis, taking in many of the ground floor rooms, including the impressive Great Hall, featuring newly-restored ‘Elements’ tapestries, and stunning painted ceiling by Louis Chéron.

The State Rooms Tour takes visitors upstairs on a guided tour of the lavish rooms created for the visit of William III in 1695. The final tour, Books, Beds and Beyond, takes visitors on an eclectic, adventurous tour of the library, bedrooms, backstairs, kitchen and other hidden areas of the house.

The historic gardens, landscape and parkland are also open to visitors over the Easter and May Bank Holiday weekends.

The newly-restored statues had been kept in the garden

Entry for the Great Hall Tour is £14 for adults, and £8 for children (under-fives free). Entry to the State Rooms Tour is £14 for adults, £8 for children (under-fives free) or £5 per person if doing in addition on the Great Hall Tour. Books, Beds and Beyond is £16 per person or £10 in addition to another tour. Entry to the gardens and parkland is £8 for adults and £3 for children (under-fives free) and is included with the price of a house tour.

Boughton House is open over Easter (Saturday 8 to Monday April,10) and May Bank Holiday weekends (Saturday, April 29 to Monday, May 1 and Saturday 27 to Monday, May 29).

All tickets can be purchased from boughtonhouse.co.uk or click here for house tours information.