Virtual reality experience showcasing history of Corby coming this month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Steel Town Tales VR Experience will be running at the Savoy Cinema from Saturday, July 20, to Sunday, August 18.
With stunning original artwork, engaging storytelling, and firsthand narratives, participants can discover Corby’s rich history through virtual reality.
The experience includes archive interviews from those who lived and worked in the steel works.
Visitors will be taken on a journey through history and learn all about how the steel works ran.
Up to six people at a time can experience the story and be whisked into the past using the cutting-edge technology of today.
Tickets are bookable now.
The experience is recommended for ages 10 and up. The journey explores the dangers and delights of Corby's steel-making history, to the incredible community spirit that shaped the town.
The narrative spans from early Viking settlers in the 9th century to the peak of steel-making success in the 19th and early 20th centuries, continuing through to the present-day legacy.
The experience lasts about 20 minutes with time to get participants acquainted with and into the headsets before.
Tickets can be booked through The Core at Corby Cube or by visiting steeltowntales.co.uk.
Tickets are £10 Per Person or £5 per Person when booked with either a National Lottery Ticket, or a Savoy Cinema Ticket.
Use promo Code: S177406 at the checkout and bring a valid National Lottery or Cinema ticket upon arrival for discounts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.