Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A VR experience that offers people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of Corby is coming to the town this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steel Town Tales VR Experience will be running at the Savoy Cinema from Saturday, July 20, to Sunday, August 18.

With stunning original artwork, engaging storytelling, and firsthand narratives, participants can discover Corby’s rich history through virtual reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience includes archive interviews from those who lived and worked in the steel works.

The Steel Town Tales VR Experience will be running at the Savoy Cinema from Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, August 18.

Visitors will be taken on a journey through history and learn all about how the steel works ran.

Up to six people at a time can experience the story and be whisked into the past using the cutting-edge technology of today.

Tickets are bookable now.

The experience is recommended for ages 10 and up. The journey explores the dangers and delights of Corby's steel-making history, to the incredible community spirit that shaped the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The narrative spans from early Viking settlers in the 9th century to the peak of steel-making success in the 19th and early 20th centuries, continuing through to the present-day legacy.

The experience lasts about 20 minutes with time to get participants acquainted with and into the headsets before.

Tickets can be booked through The Core at Corby Cube or by visiting steeltowntales.co.uk.

Tickets are £10 Per Person or £5 per Person when booked with either a National Lottery Ticket, or a Savoy Cinema Ticket.

Use promo Code: S177406 at the checkout and bring a valid National Lottery or Cinema ticket upon arrival for discounts.