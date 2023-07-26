News you can trust since 1897
VIPs attend opening of new supported living development in Rushden

“This new specialist supported living service is much needed in the North Northamptonshire area”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST

VIP guests gathered to celebrate the official opening of a new supported living development which has opened in Rushden.

The service, which has been designed to support people with additional and specialist care needs, includes 14 apartments.

It has been created by Accomplish, a specialist care provider which supports more than 1,000 people with mental health needs, learning disabilities, autism and acquired brain injuries in residential and supported living settings across England and Wales.

The official ribbon cutting for the new supported living development in Rushden
The official ribbon cutting for the new supported living development in Rushden
The development includes eight self-contained specialist supported living apartments and six more which will provide ‘transitional’ care for people who need additional support as they move from a residential or hospital setting back to the local community.

Rushden town mayor, Cllr Tracey Smith, performed the official ribbon cutting and she said: “It is an absolute honour to open this new service in Rushden.

"I hope that I can visit again soon once people have moved in and I’m looking forward to finding out what this new building will be called.

"I also hope the residents receive a warm welcome and become part of this wonderful community that I know Rushden is.”

Anna Michie, supported living manager at Accomplish Group, said: “This new specialist supported living service is much needed in the North Northamptonshire area.

"The team will support people to gain skills and live the lives they want to lead, while living in their own homes.”

Find out more about the work of Accomplish on its website.

