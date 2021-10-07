Vintage retailer holding pop-up shop at Raunds Library

A Finedon vintage retailer will return to face-to-face sales with a pop-up shop at a county community library with spooktacular offers on her Halloween range of clothes.

Chockabilly, owned by Jade Hough, will transform Raunds Community Library for two days showcasing her range of mid-twentieth century vintage outfits and accessories.

Ria Chambers from Raunds Community Library said: "If you love vintage fashion then this is for you. Jade is bringing her extensive range of mid-century-style clothing to Raunds Community Library.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chockabilly will be holding a pop-up shop at Raunds Community Libary

"With a mixture of brand new and pre-loved clothing and accessories, in a range of sizes from 10 to 22 upwards, there's something for everyone.

"Additionally, Jade will be showcasing her Halloween range and exclusively launching some new book-themed items at the event.

"This will be Jade's first in 'real life' event since Covid and she's excited to see customers new and old."

There is free entry to the event and changing facilities will be provided. There is plenty of free parking around the library.

Cjockabilly is a vintage clothing specialist based in Finedon