Vintage retailer holding pop-up shop at Raunds Library

The clothes sale has been organised by Raunds Community Library

By Alison Bagley
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 3:08 pm

A Finedon vintage retailer will return to face-to-face sales with a pop-up shop at a county community library with spooktacular offers on her Halloween range of clothes.

Chockabilly, owned by Jade Hough, will transform Raunds Community Library for two days showcasing her range of mid-twentieth century vintage outfits and accessories.

Ria Chambers from Raunds Community Library said: "If you love vintage fashion then this is for you. Jade is bringing her extensive range of mid-century-style clothing to Raunds Community Library.

Chockabilly will be holding a pop-up shop at Raunds Community Libary

"With a mixture of brand new and pre-loved clothing and accessories, in a range of sizes from 10 to 22 upwards, there's something for everyone.

"Additionally, Jade will be showcasing her Halloween range and exclusively launching some new book-themed items at the event.

"This will be Jade's first in 'real life' event since Covid and she's excited to see customers new and old."

There is free entry to the event and changing facilities will be provided. There is plenty of free parking around the library.

Cjockabilly is a vintage clothing specialist based in Finedon

Chockabilly will be at the library in High Street on Friday, October 15, from 10am to 12pm and Saturday, October 16, from 10am to 2pm.