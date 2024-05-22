‘Vindicated’ Wellingborough Walks campaigners pay tribute to protest leaders as residents urged to take further action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough community campaigners have hailed their victory as vindication of their dogged work to save the legally protected trees.

Protests began in February 2023, after the community learnt all 61 trees, with TPOs (tree protection orders) from the Dog and Duck to the River Nene at The Embankment, were to be felled.

Over nine days, starting with direct action, obstruction, arrests and vigils, campaigners – firm in the belief the felling was unlawful – made a stand against developer Stanton Cross’ contractors.

Campaign leaders celebrated their High Court win with supporters under the remaining 45 trees they have been fighting to protect and heard from Marion Turner-Hawes.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group celebrate next to the trees/National World

The chairman of Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWGA) said: “We are absolutely elated, delighted and vindicated. We started here and a year and a bit later we are still standing here trying to save the trees.

“We feel vindicated in our determination and approach to save the protected trees on the Walks and in our assertion that by felling 16 of the protected trees last year, without the benefit of an exception applying at the time, the developer (Stanton Cross Developments LLP) acted unlawfully and North Northants Council (NNC) stood back and allowed it to happen.”

In the High Court judgement Dan Kolinski KC said protestors’ arrests and threats of arrest by Northamptonshire Police were ‘baseless’.

Sherrelea Weber celebrates but says she will be contacting the police/National World

Ms Turner-Hawes said: “We hope that the decision will allow people arrested and cautioned for defending the trees to clear their name and that the police will reflect on how they enforce the law in a more even-handed way in future. Mistakes were made by the council (NNC), Stanton Cross Developments and the police. Lessons must be learned if we are to protect our natural assets from environmental crimes.”

Sherrelea Weber, 64, one of those arrested during the peaceful protests in February 2023, feels ‘annoyed’ Northants Police still hold her biometric information.

She said: “I have a police record. I’m finding it really hard. I will be speaking to the police about their action. When they arrested me, I was scared. They closed the doors of the van and I felt sick. It was horrible. I’m annoyed the police acted criminally. I think an apology would be good.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group chairperson Marion Turner-Hawes/National World

"I feel vindicated. Everyone said we wouldn’t win against such a large company. It’s a great victory. It’s down to those who were prepared not to give up.

"’Little people, with tenacity and organisation can win.”

Campaigners gave ‘three cheers’ to Marion Turner-Hawes for leading the campaign that led to the High Court action.

Jonathan Hornett said: “Marion brought a tenacity. She’s a little human dynamo.”

Sarah Pearson added: “I’m flabbergasted at the amount of hours she’s put in. She achieved what they said was an impossible situation. She had the determination to carry on or we would have given up. She’s the one that kept us going.”

Ms Turner-Hawes has now urged members of the public to put ‘pressure’ on North Northants Council (NNC) in ‘round two’ of the Wellingborough Walks fight.

She said: “We are not there just yet. The work that WWAG has done through this case and beyond, has enabled the public to use the planning process to push for the permanent protection of the remaining TPO trees on the Walks.

“By objecting to the developer’s latest plans the community can put pressure on NNC to act in the town’s best interests, and reject the three applications made by the developer.

“There are alternatives to the plans Stanton Cross Developments have presented and last year – we hired a highways consultant to check this. On June 14, 2023, he shared his report which clearly shows, through a few minor and reasonable adjustments – common within the technical delivery phase of a highway – most if not all of the protected trees could be saved.”

She added: "Let’s bury them with comments and objections.”

People wanting to comment on the applications now have 21 days from the day of the judgement (June 11) to have their say on the applications.