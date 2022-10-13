Villagers in tears as vandals rip plaques from Mawsley memorial wall

Police are investigating after heartless vandals ripped seven plaques from a memorial wall in Mawsley.

The small rectangular brass plates were taken over the weekend (between Friday, October 7 and Sunday, October 9) with only one since recovered, leaving some people in tears.

They had all been placed on the wall in The Green in recent years by local families in memory of loved ones who had died.

Plaques have been removed from the memorial wall in Mawsley

A Mawsley Parish Council spokesman said: “We are really saddened and disappointed by it. We can’t put it into words – it just amazes us that anyone could do that.

"It’s really upset people and some have been in tears. These are plaques that people have put in the village to remember loved ones.

"They’ve all got names on and words such as ‘in loving memory’. To think it’s acceptable to remove them is just shocking.”

The council said they were sorry for the distress the vandalism has caused and urged anyone who finds any of the remaining six plaques to hand them in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: "Mawsley hasn’t got a cemetery so this is the only way for families to remember people in the village. People are devastated. It’s so sad.

“If anyone finds one of these plaques please contact us on [email protected] or hand it in at The Centre at Mawsley.”