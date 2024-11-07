Village school pupils aim for third victory in Corby Library annual reading challenge

Pupils at a school near Corby have been celebrating after another win in an annual reading challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanion Church of England Primary School lifted the trophy after being crowned reading challenge champions for the second year running in the competition held at Corby Library.

The reading challenge is held each year during the summer, to encourage children to read six books and fill in a verified sticker chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children receive a medal and a certificate, and collect stickers, and the school with the highest proportion of children finishing the challenge wins a trophy.

Stanion Primary School lift the trophy/Stanion Primary School

Mrs Findlay, deputy head and literacy lead at Stanion Church of England Primary School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Summer Reading Challenge again.

"We are very proud of the children for their determination to win and the effort they put into their reading - not only for the yearly challenge but every day in school too.

"At Stanion, the staff and children all value reading and have made it a large part of our school's culture and daily lives. We are proud that this has reflected in this fantastic award once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to the library for hosting the challenge and also to the parents of the children in our school who are incredibly supportive with their children's reading.”

Stanion Primary School

Stanion School librarians and headteacher Wayne Jones accepted the trophy from Cllr Lora Lawman, chairman of North Northants Council, and Max Robinson, Corby Library manager.

Cllr Lawman said: “I was delighted to visit Stanion Primary School, together with Max and share the fantastic news that the school won the Top School Summer Reading Challenge Winner for 2024 for Corby, and hand over the Corby Library award to the school.

"Mr Jones, together with the teaching staff, has done an outstanding job, to create the interest and encourage the pupils to participate in the summer reading challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To become winners is just fantastic and I thank the school for your diligence and dedication in the education of our young people.”

Children can choose to read any type of book – stories, poetry, non-fiction or even audiobooks. The winning school is based on the percentage of starters to finishers with Stanion achieving 80 per cent participation.