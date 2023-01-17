Staff and pupils at a village primary school are celebrating their latest Ofsted inspection in which they were graded as ‘good’ for the second time in 11 years.

Inspectors who visited Stanion Church of England (Aided) Primary School’s noted that pupils were polite and confident, appreciated the ‘community atmosphere’ of the school, enjoyed their lessons, treated one another with respect and took pride in their work.

Headteacher Wayne Jones said: “I am incredibly proud of the school and our children. Our staff work tirelessly to ensure the children are given wonderful learning opportunities. We have a fantastic school and the report reflects all the positive things we have in place.

Deputy head Mrs Rachael Findlay and headteacher Mr Wayne Jones with pupils from the school council

“Our parents and carers are extremely supportive and we are delighted that 100 per cent of respondents to the Ofsted survey said they recommend our school and that their children are happy and safe.

“The inspection team recognised the strength of our curriculum and also said pupil behaviour is a strength. They also identified that our school values of ‘love, inspire, flourish, embrace’ underpin everything we do in school and that staff are proud to work at the school.”

Inspectors praised various aspects of pupils’ learning but said that teachers could improve outcomes by ‘routinely’ making ‘deliberate connections’ to previous concepts underpinning topics.

While at the school the inspectors carried out ‘deep dives’ in reading, mathematics and physical education. The lead inspector also listened to pupils from Years 1, 2 and 3 read to a known adult.

