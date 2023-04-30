Village primary school near Kettering remains 'good', Ofsted inspection finds

Children and staff at a primary school near Kettering are celebrating maintaining their ‘good’ grade in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Loddington CE Primary is one of north Northamptonshire’s smallest schools with fewer than 100 pupils, but has been commended for its ‘calm’ atmosphere where children feel ‘happy’ and ‘safe’.

Inspectors visited on the last day of February making an ungraded inspection which determines whether a school remains the same grade as it was at its previous graded inspection.

Thumbs up for the 'Good' grading

Headteacher Helen Dowsett said: “We may be small in size, but we have huge ambitions. Not many people know we are here.

"In our school family, every child is nurtured and truly valued. Our warm, inviting atmosphere is always reflected upon by visitors.

“We are absolutely delighted that our Ofsted report reflects how much of a family we are, how well the school is rooted in community and how safe and happy our children feel.”

Inspectors found that as well as a ‘family’ feel in and around the school, parents and carers were very positive about their children's experiences.

Leaders were praised for keeping the school at the ‘heart of the local community’ including a scheme where pupils have ‘pen pals’ who are residents in a local care home for the elderly.

Further praise was given for staff’s aspirations for all pupils to achieve academically and personally through a wide range of activities and extra curriculum opportunities.

One pupil who was interviewed by inspectors said: “The school is a really nice place. Everyone is really friendly.”

Another said: “Staff go above and beyond to make sure that we are happy and doing well.”

Senior staff were also praised for the support given to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

One parent of a child with SEND said: “The class teacher and teaching assistant fully understand what works best in supporting our child.”

Inspectors thought the school could improve further with subject leaders checking that the planned curriculum is being delivered as intended, so pupils learn and remember important knowledge. Leaders were also reminded to ensure that all pupils have the necessary knowledge and understanding of British values, gender equality and different faiths.