'Vile' train station spitter Trinity Sanders jailed after repeatedly targeting rail staff

Sanders tried to board a train that had its doors closed
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

A 31-year-old from Wellingborough who repeatedly spat at rail staff at Peterborough station has been jailed.

Trinity Tianna Sanders, of Corn Mill Close, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault by beating and one count of common assault.

Sanders has multiple convictions for similar assaults including on police officers and has previously served prison time for a range of offences.

Trinity Tianna Sanders. Image: BTP / Peterborough TelegraphTrinity Tianna Sanders. Image: BTP / Peterborough Telegraph
Trinity Tianna Sanders. Image: BTP / Peterborough Telegraph
Sanders, who also goes by the name of Tyrone Saunders and is referred to as male and female on court lists, was sentenced by Peterborough Magistrates' court on Thursday, July 6, to 16 weeks in prison.

The court heard how, just two days earlier on Tuesday 4 July, Sanders had attempted to board a train but the doors were locked. After being asked to move away from the doors by staff, Sanders ignored their requests.

A member of staff then needed to move Sanders away from the train to ensure passenger safety. Sanders spat at the member of staff and threatened them – and due to the proximity to the fast moving train and tracks, staff attempted to restrain Sanders for their own safety until police arrived.

While being restrained Sanders continued to spit at them and repeatedly kneed one worker in the ribs.

Investigating officer PC Sloan said: "Sanders subjected multiple members of rail staff to a frankly vile level of violence simply for trying to do their jobs, and behaviour like this will not be tolerated by British Transport Police.

"I am extremely grateful to the rail staff who assisted in detaining Sanders, despite the potential danger they faced. It was far beyond the expectations of their roles but their determination and the court has resulted in Sanders receiving an appropriate sentence at court."