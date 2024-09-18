Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being asked to give their views on final draft proposals for a strategy to shape walking, wheeling and cycling routes in Wellingborough, Rushden, Higham Ferrers and Raunds and the surrounding rural areas.

Known as a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), the blueprint will provide a strategic approach to identifying cycling and walking improvements at a local level, enabling a long-term approach to developing networks for the next ten years.

The LCWIP also forms a vital part of the government’s strategy to increase the number of trips made on foot or by cycle.

By creating a good network plan for safe cycling, walking, scooting and wheeling in the area, North Northants Council will also be in a stronger position to bid for and win government funding or acquire funding from other sources to implement these changes.

North Northants Council is consulting on the final proposals

Originally, there was early engagement with the local community and other stakeholders to develop initial ideas covering specific routes across the area.

After preliminary consultation on these suggestions in May this year, feedback and views were then taken into consideration to further refine the proposals.

The consultation on these final proposals will run from Monday (September 16) to October 27 and people can have their say online or by writing to or emailing the council.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say as we really need feedback from local people on these final proposals for sustainable transport infrastructure in these towns.

"Active travel, which covers walking and cycling particularly and whether it be for leisure, commuting or appointments, is an essential component of creating a sustainable transport infrastructure in North Northants and vital if we are going to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Leader of the council, Cllr Jason Smithers, added: “An active travel network that connects communities is a key priority for the council.

"By creating safe and accessible infrastructure for walking, cycling, and wheeling, we're not just reducing pollution, we're also empowering residents to embrace healthier lifestyles.

"Regular physical activity is well-documented to improve physical health, but the mental health benefits are equally significant. Spending time outdoors and getting exercise can significantly reduce stress, improve mood and boost overall well-being.”

A good network gives people of all ages and abilities better options on how to travel for everyday journeys such as to work, education, healthcare, shopping, social or leisure activities.

It will help reduce carbon emissions, reduce wear on roads and congestion, improve air quality, improve access, boost health and well-being and improve quality of life for everyone.

Following feedback and final review the draft Wellingborough and Rushden Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan will be put before the executive for final approval and adoption.

The survey can be completed online but alternatively postal responses can be submitted to FAO David Prior, Interim Principal Transport Planner, North Northamptonshire Council, Sheerness House, Kettering, NN16 8TL.

Email responses can also be sent to [email protected]