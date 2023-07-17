News you can trust since 1897
Video of Burton Latimer assault that left man with broken leg may hold vital evidence

The assault took place on Saturday, June 24
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
An attack outside a Burton Latimer restaurant that left a man with a broken leg may have been filmed, police have said.

An altercation between two men took place in the car park of the Damla restaurant in High Street and finished after another man broke up the fight on June 24.

It is believed that a woman filmed the incident on her phone and police officers are keen for her to come forward urgently to help with the investigation.

The car park off Churchill Way, Burton Latimer/GoogleThe car park off Churchill Way, Burton Latimer/Google
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives investigating a serious assault in Burton Latimer’s High Street would like to trace a woman who they believe may have filmed the incident on her phone.

“Between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, June 24, two men were involved in an altercation in the car park outside the Damla restaurant, which resulted in one of them sustaining a broken leg.

“A member of the public intervened and separated the two men, however a female is believed to have filmed the incident and detectives are appealing for her to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

The woman or anyone who may have information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000388671.

Northants Police confirmed that a 37-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released on police bail pending further investigation.