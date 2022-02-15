'Victory for common sense' as Kettering street's taxi ban reversed

The decision to reverse an 'extreme' daytime taxi ban in a Kettering town centre street has been branded a victory for common sense.

For years cabs were allowed to travel through Newland Street - used by many as a rat-run - at all hours along with buses, while cars were banned because it is a pedestrian and cycle zone.

In August new rules came into force, with taxi drivers warned they could only drive through it between the hours of 8pm and 8am. It meant shoppers who would usually be picked up outside popular stores including Iceland and Wilko would have to get to designated bays in nearby Gold Street instead or elsewhere in town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new signs.

But after pressure from local Labour councillors, who said the ban unfairly penalised those with disabilities, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has agreed to revert to allowing Hackney carriages to use the street 24 hours a day and has put up new signs.

Cllr Anne Lee (Lab, Windmill), was happy the ban had been reversed and described it as a victory for common sense

She said: "I am surprised it's taken this long - it's just amazing how much a story in the paper can do."

An email to Kettering councillors from council highways assistant director Graeme Kane, seen by the Northants Telegraph, said they would alter the signs after 'feedback and requests from the community'.

Cabbie Jon Lott, from Premier Taxis, said he was delighted that the signs have been changed.

But he was disappointed that NNC still won't let private hire vehicles through - a decision which goes back to before the latest rule change.

He said: "It's a little win, but it will do."

NNC had previously said the August rule change was led by the former Kettering Borough Council and that there had been no objections in a consultation phase.

They said vehicles using the street during the day contributed to traffic congestion at the busy junction of Eskdaill Street, Lower Street and Rockingham Road, because a vehicle movement in Newland Street triggers the lights.

Mr Kane had said the decision to change the Newland Street rules was designed to address air pollution and congestion, as well as encouraging walking and cycling.

But he admitted the scheme had had 'unintended' consequences for residents with particular needs.