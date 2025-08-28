'Very successful' trip for Higham Ferrers Twinning Association as it marks 35 years of friendship with Hachenburg in Germany

Members of Higham Ferrers Twinning Association have just returned from a ‘very successful’ trip to their twin town of Hachenburg in Germany.

Higham Ferrers and Hachenburg have been twinned for 35 years and earlier this month the twinning association visited the town to celebrate the anniversary.

Group secretary Gill Mercer said: “It was a very successful visit."

Twenty-four people travelled to Germany on a coach from RB Travel with owner Roger Bull as their driver.

Members of Higham Ferrers Twinning Association on their recent trip to Germany

Roger has been involved in twinning for many years so although working he and his wife Pauline took full part in the exchange.

Most of the group stayed with hosts in Hachenburg and surrounding villages.

Gill said: “On the first day, the Germans organised a tour of Hachenburg.

“It is a really pretty town with many half timbered houses and cobbled streets.

“On the same day there was a reception at Hachenburg’s famous brewery.

“At this reception a gift was presented by Cllr Chris O’Rourke, Higham’s deputy mayor on behalf of Higham Ferrers Town Council.

“It was presented to the mayor of Hachenburg, Stefan Leukel to mark the 35th anniversary of the twinning partnership.

“The following day there was a trip to a castle with a butterfly farm with everyone English and German travelling by coach.

“On the way back they enjoyed a meal in Marienstatt, which is an abbey near Hachenburg with a private grammar school and beautiful gardens.

“The next day they were treated to a barbecue at the oldest inn in the region.”

Herr Hendrik Hering was also in attendance – he signed the original agreement between the two towns as mayor of Hachenburg and is now the president of the State Parliament of Rhineland Palatinate.

At the barbecue the Rise up choir sang songs from the Beatles, Leonard Cohen and others in English to entertain the group.

Gill added: “Many travelled for the first time and they were overwhelmed with the friendly reception and warm welcome.

“Others stayed with hosts who they had been friends with for many years.”

The group trips occur every two years and the Germans visit in the alternate years and where possible are hosted by English families.

The idea of twinning is to foster understanding and create goodwill between two communities.

For more details, contact Gill on [email protected].