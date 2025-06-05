Vehicle destroyed as Kettering car fire leads to road closure

By William Carter
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 11:27 BST

Police and fire services were called to a black Vauxhall car fire in Kettering yesterday (June 4).

Police have confirmed there were no casualties and fire services believe the fire started accidentally, however there is currently no indication of its cause.

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a car fire on Carina Road in Kettering, shortly after 5pm yesterday (June 4).

“The crew from Kettering arrived at the scene and found the car fully on fire, and with a road closure in place from Northamptonshire Police.

Fire services were called to Carina Road yesterday (June 4) at around 5pm

"They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and returned to their station at 5.45pm once the car was at a safe temperature.

“The car was destroyed in the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally.”

Carina Road, which is a key road into Kettering, was temporarily closed by police, causing some delays for drivers in the area.

The road closure has since been lifted.

