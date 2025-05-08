The anniversary is celebrated and commemorated to remember the toll that the six-year long conflict had, and the peace that came after.
And in north Northamptonshire, plenty of communities have taken to sharing in the event with flag raisings, knitting projects and more.
Rushden RBL branch chairman Jake Baker said: “I am a British Army veteran, a member of the Royal British Legion and currently Chairman RBL Rushden Branch.
“I am eternally thankful for the actions of our servicemen and women from across the whole of the Commonwealth who, during WW2, either died by making the ultimate sacrifice or survived, to live and enjoy life in a free society that we enjoy today.
“There are not many of them left now as the median age of a WW2 veteran is 98-years-old, but all those who took part in WW2 must never be forgotten.”
Plenty of celebrations are scheduled to last into this evening, and if you have any photos that you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].
