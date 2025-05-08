VE Day in north Northamptonshire - Pictures from through the years as celebrations and commemorations for 80th anniversary take place

By William Carter
Published 8th May 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 14:45 BST
Today (May 8) marks 80 years since the German military forces’ unconditional surrender, and the end of the Second World War.

The anniversary is celebrated and commemorated to remember the toll that the six-year long conflict had, and the peace that came after.

And in north Northamptonshire, plenty of communities have taken to sharing in the event with flag raisings, knitting projects and more.

Rushden RBL branch chairman Jake Baker said: “I am a British Army veteran, a member of the Royal British Legion and currently Chairman RBL Rushden Branch.

“I am eternally thankful for the actions of our servicemen and women from across the whole of the Commonwealth who, during WW2, either died by making the ultimate sacrifice or survived, to live and enjoy life in a free society that we enjoy today.

“There are not many of them left now as the median age of a WW2 veteran is 98-years-old, but all those who took part in WW2 must never be forgotten.”

Plenty of celebrations are scheduled to last into this evening, and if you have any photos that you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

Rushden Town Council raised the VE Day flag at the war memorial this morning

Northamptonshire marks victory in Europe with VE Day

Rushden Town Council raised the VE Day flag at the war memorial this morning Photo: Rushden Town Council

The cyclists monument in Rushden have been decorated to mark the VE Day occasion

Northamptonshire marks victory in Europe with VE Day

The cyclists monument in Rushden have been decorated to mark the VE Day occasion Photo: Rushden Town Council

Rushden Town Council's VE Day knitted dolls display has produced some amazing entries

Northamptonshire marks victory in Europe with VE Day

Rushden Town Council's VE Day knitted dolls display has produced some amazing entries Photo: Rushden Town Council

The Northants Telegraph (then Evening Telegraph)'s front page for VE Day's 50th anniversary in 1995

Northamptonshire marks victory in Europe with VE Day

The Northants Telegraph (then Evening Telegraph)'s front page for VE Day's 50th anniversary in 1995 Photo: Derek Bradshaw

