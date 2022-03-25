Vandals wreck Irthlingborough medieval church roof

Vandals climbed on the roof of a Grade I-listed church, damaged it and ripped down a security camera, leaving the church with a large repair bill.

The criminal damage to St Peter's Church in Irthlingborough took place on Tuesday, March 22, between 8pm and 9pm.

A group of youths clambered onto the roof of the church buildings, damaging the delicate medieval tiles.

St Peter's Church, Irthlingborough - photo Irthlingborough Town Council

Irthlingborough residents are being asked to come forward with any information.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "We are investigating criminal damage to St Peter's Church, Irthlingboroug,h and are appealing to local residents for information.

"On Tuesday, March 22, between 8pm and 9pm a group of youths climbed onto the roof, causing damage to medieval tiles, damaging electrical cabling and dismantling a security camera before throwing it to the ground.

"This damage will cost the church a lot of money to repair.

"We need people to come forward with information regarding the individuals responsible. "

Any witnesses who saw anyone or any groups in the area that looked suspicious are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref: 22*166345