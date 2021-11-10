Van rolls into river in Wellingborough

An insurance company is dealing with its removal

The van at the Embankment.

A van is underwater after rolling into the River Nene at the Embankment in Wellingborough.

Just the top of the white vehicle can be seen today (Wednesday) after it rolled into the river near Whitworths at about 8.50pm last night.

Police were not called to the incident but a force spokesman confirmed nobody was injured.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We understand the insurance company are dealing with the removal.

"Our only involvement will be potentially issuing a navigation notice to warn boaters."

