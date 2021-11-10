Van rolls into river in Wellingborough

The van at the Embankment.

A van is underwater after rolling into the River Nene at the Embankment in Wellingborough.

Just the top of the white vehicle can be seen today (Wednesday) after it rolled into the river near Whitworths at about 8.50pm last night.

Police were not called to the incident but a force spokesman confirmed nobody was injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We understand the insurance company are dealing with the removal.