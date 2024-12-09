A van has crashed into a police car on the A43 between Kettering and Corby that was at scene of a previous collision.

The collision involving the van and the police car took place just before the roundabout near Barford Bridge, at about 4.50am today (Monday, December 9).

Two cars, a white Ford Fiesta and white Audi, had been already been involved in a shunt, with emergency services called to the scene.

But as officers from Northants Police dealt with the incident in a coned-off lane, a van collided with the police car.

A43 between Kettering and Corby near Barford Bridge roundabout / Google

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a two-car road traffic collision on the A43, between Kettering and Corby, just prior to the roundabout junction with Barford Bridge, at about 4.50am today (Monday, December 9).

“The drivers of the white Ford Fiesta and white Audi cars both sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing. “While emergency services dealt with this incident, one of the lanes were coned off, and at about 6am the driver of a van has collided with a police car at the scene. No-one was in the car and there were no reported injuries.

“The driver of the van was issued with a notice of intended prosecution after his vehicle was found not to have a valid MOT.”

Lane restrictions have now been lifted.