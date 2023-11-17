Van crashes into Kettering school wall after colliding with parked car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children waiting to be picked up from their school in Kettering had a narrow escape when a van careered across the pavement and crashed into a wall this afternoon.

Staff at St Peter’s School in Headlands heard the impact at about 4.55pm and came running to help the driver of the van.

As well as punching a hole in the school’s wall, a parked car was badly damaged in the incident.

A passing off-duty firefighter offered first aid as a PE teacher from the school called the emergency services – another member of the public used their car to block the road.

Headteacher of St Peter’s School Mark Thomas said: “Thankfully there were no children there at the time, but there were children waiting to be picked up.

“An off-duty fireman was here instantly. Our PE teacher heard the smash and bang – there were lots of people helping.”