Van crashes into Kettering school wall after colliding with parked car
Children waiting to be picked up from their school in Kettering had a narrow escape when a van careered across the pavement and crashed into a wall this afternoon.
Staff at St Peter’s School in Headlands heard the impact at about 4.55pm and came running to help the driver of the van.
As well as punching a hole in the school’s wall, a parked car was badly damaged in the incident.
A passing off-duty firefighter offered first aid as a PE teacher from the school called the emergency services – another member of the public used their car to block the road.
Headteacher of St Peter’s School Mark Thomas said: “Thankfully there were no children there at the time, but there were children waiting to be picked up.
“An off-duty fireman was here instantly. Our PE teacher heard the smash and bang – there were lots of people helping.”
An ambulance, fire engine and police officers all attended the scene.