News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Van crashes into Kettering school wall after colliding with parked car

The impact punched a hole through a wall
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Nov 2023, 18:44 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children waiting to be picked up from their school in Kettering had a narrow escape when a van careered across the pavement and crashed into a wall this afternoon.

Staff at St Peter’s School in Headlands heard the impact at about 4.55pm and came running to help the driver of the van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as punching a hole in the school’s wall, a parked car was badly damaged in the incident.

Headlands, Kettering/National WorldHeadlands, Kettering/National World
Headlands, Kettering/National World
Most Popular

A passing off-duty firefighter offered first aid as a PE teacher from the school called the emergency services – another member of the public used their car to block the road.

Headteacher of St Peter’s School Mark Thomas said: “Thankfully there were no children there at the time, but there were children waiting to be picked up.

“An off-duty fireman was here instantly. Our PE teacher heard the smash and bang – there were lots of people helping.”

An ambulance, fire engine and police officers all attended the scene.

Related topics:KetteringMark Thomas