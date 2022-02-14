Valentine's Day: Barton Seagrave Post Office named one of Britain's most romantic

Barton Seagrave's Post Office has been named as one of Britain' s most romantic as the nation celebrates Valentine's Day today (Monday).

The St Botolph's Road branch has been picked in the top five by the Post Office, as they mark their often-overlooked role as a romantic hub for Valentine’s Day gifts and letters.

Barton Seagrave's Post Office includes a high end gift shop, allowing people to buy and post their gifts in the same place.

Barton Seagrave Post Office.

Dhaval Gosaliya, postmaster for Barton Seagrave, said: "I’ve been running our branch for six years and enjoy seeing the same customers coming in to buy and post gifts each year.

"We love to get involved with helping people to find the perfect card and gifts.

"This year we have taken great pleasure in helping our customers choose from our new range of high-end jewellery and accessories."

Other Post Offices included in the top five were Haslemere (which is joined with a bar and restaurant), Birnam (which doubles up as a tea room), Castle Cary (which is also a premium florist) and Blaby (which is partnered with Thorntons).

The list comes as research has found that two-thirds of Brits think Valentine’s Day is more important than ever this year, with half of Brits agreeing that giving a meaningful gift to a loved one has become more important since the pandemic.

It found that 16 to 24-year-olds like Valentine's Day the most (43 per cent), while middle-aged Brits reported the greatest dislike of the day with nearly a third feeling this way (31 per cent).

Kristian Latham, head of letters and parcels at the Post Office, said: “Post Offices have long been the unexpected romantic-hubs of Britain, the first step in the journey of Valentine’s Day.