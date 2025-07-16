Vacated role of director of children’s services at North Northamptonshire Council filled by seconded executive

The recently-vacated role of director of children’s services at North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has been filled temporarily by seconded county executive.

Cornelia Andrecut, director of children’s social care at Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT), will be joining North Northamptonshire Council’s corporate leadership team on a year’s secondment in the role of executive director of children’s services.

Charisse Monero, the previous executive director of children’s services for NNC, had resigned from her £144,201-a-year job spending less than a year in the job.

The executive director of children’s services (DCS) is a statutory role to provide ‘leadership and oversight’ of the provision of children’s services addressing the local needs of all children and young people, including the most disadvantaged and vulnerable, and their families and carers and provides ‘high quality, value for money services’ in a joined-up way.

Cornelia Andrecut, Director of Children’s Social Care at Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT), will be joining North Northamptonshire Council’s Corporate Leadership team on a year’s secondment in the role of Executive Director of Children’s Services /NNC

They are also responsible for the delivery of the education functions of the local authority.

Ms Andrecut said: “As I step into the role of executive director of children's services for North Northamptonshire, I aim to continue this legacy of care and improvement, making a lasting positive change for children and families in our community."

Stepping into the role today (Wednesday, July 16), Ms Andrecut will juggle being part of the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust’s senior leadership team as well as her new responsibility for NNC.

Charisse Monero North Northants Council's director of children’s services resigned/NNC

A spokesman for NNC said: “The arrangement will help support and develop the council’s children’s services and will further strengthen the close partnership working that exists between the council and the Children’s Trust, with Cornelia remaining as part of the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust’s senior leadership team.

“With a career spanning over 30 years, Cornelia has dedicated her professional life to making a meaningful difference across nursing, teaching, international and national social work, sector-led improvement and children’s services within both local government and a trust.

“Cornelia’s drive and passion for improvement has meant she has led sector improvement in the East Midlands, enabling authorities to spot and address practice issues before they became critical, thus promoting continuous learning and improvement.”

Ms Andrecut started her career in Northamptonshire, six years ago as an improvement partner and went on to be the director of children’s social care at Northamptonshire Children’s Trust.

Colin Foster, chief executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, said: “This is a great opportunity for Cornelia and further strengthens the partnership work with the council.

“I know that Cornelia brings invaluable experience to this role as well as a real drive and determination to bring about positive change and improvements.”

Welcoming Ms Andrecut to NNC, Adele Wylie, chief executive of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “I warmly welcome Cornelia to North Northamptonshire Council’s corporate leadership team in her role as executive director for children’s services.

“This important position fulfils the role of statutory DCS for the council, and I am delighted that having been with Northamptonshire Children’s Trust since it was created, Cornelia already knows our place, our children and young people and our partners well.”

Cllr Elizabeth Wright, NNC’s executive member for children, families and education, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Cornelia as she joins North Northamptonshire Council to lead our children’s services as executive director of children’s services.

“I know Cornelia brings a ‘can do’ attitude and approach to everything she does and is determined to use her energy and passion to continue improving outcomes for children and families across North Northamptonshire.

“I look forward to working closely with her in my role as executive member for children, families and education.”