'Utterly racist' Kettering man jailed after abusing neighbour using 'the most vile racist names'
Humphreys, 50, who was already serving a suspended sentence, entered a plea of not guilty. However, today (June 18) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he was told he would go to prison for 12 weeks.
Humphreys wearing a striped polo shirt sat slumped in the dock throughout the hearing, stood to hear his sentence.
The presiding magistrate said: “You subjected your neighbour to racist abuse which affected his mental health.
"Your conviction and sentence on October 27 last year when you were made subject to a suspended sentence of one year which was the court’s trust in you to stay out of trouble.
"April 8 you were involved in racial abuse towards your neighbour, and called him the most vile racist names. You showed a blatant disregard for your own racist views.
"You are an utterly racist person.
"For this offence you will go to prison for 12 weeks.”
He was ordered to pay £100 victim surcharge, and costs of £650.
When Humphreys was told he’d go to prison, he continued to speak over the magistrate, by which time he was asked to leave the court room, however not before squaring up to one of the police guards in the dock, threatening to ‘knock him out.’
