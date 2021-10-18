Use Virtual Reality to make vision of Corby’s green future

The VR sessions take place over two days

Visitors to Corby town centre will be able to not only imagine their vision for the town - they will be able to create it virtually using virtual reality (VR) and new painting software.

On Saturday, October 23, and Sunday, October 24, people can sign up to sessions using VR and software Tiltbrush to paint in 3D.

Organised by Made With Many guests will have the chance to create a vision of what the town could look like in a greener future, re-imagining Corby’s streets and woodland in an immersive landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby residents can book a free hour-long taster session with leading Tiltbrush artist Kayleigh Eliza, who will lead participants through the basics of bringing their creations to life in 3D.

Tom Briggs from Made With Many said: "We’re really excited to be able to offer this opportunity to play with fun new ways of creating your own art. Because of the software we’re using you don’t have to have any experience of painting so it’s a great opportunity to get involved with something a bit unusual. We’re really looking forward to seeing what people come up with.”

After these initial taster workshops there will be more chances to create your own part of Corby’s future landscape in VR.

Participants in these workshops will have the chance to join a further two-day intensive session to create their own version of Corby’s future, greener, landscape.

Guests will be able to 'paint' their vision of Corby

Local musicians will also have an opportunity to take part in song writing workshops in February 2022, to create the music that will accompany this new vision of Corby for people to enjoy either on their computers, phones or on a VR headset.

These taster sessions are part of RE-cognition, a wider project to imagine Corby’s Green Future through VR, music and storytelling by the University of Bristol and Electric Corby, funded by European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme to explore the impact of sustainable energy technologies in Corby.

No previous experience of VR, 3D design or painting is required but the sessions are only available to those over the age of 13 due to safety restrictions of VR headsets.

The VR workshops take place in the unit at 7 Willow Place (opposite H&M) and must be booked in advance to guarantee a place, as spaces are limited.