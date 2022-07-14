'Use it or lose it' as new Kettering bus network introduced

"If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it!”

That’s the message from Ka Chun Li, the founder and director of CommMiniBus, as the social enterprise introduces more bus services to Kettering tomorrow (July 15).

Expanded Kettering Catcher routes will reintroduce weekly bus journeys to communities which saw their only services axed years ago.

The bus network is being expanded from tomorrow

The community transport network will see the following routes operate every Friday:

Service 78 - Scaldwell, Old, Walgrave, Mawsley and Broughton to Kettering

Service 78B/78C - Thorpe Malsor, Loddington, Great Cransley, Little Cransley, Broughton and Pytchley to Kettering

Service 78D - Kettering to Weston Favell Shopping Centre, serving Hannington, Holcot, Sywell, Overstone, Overstone Gate and Moulton. To travel on the 78D service from rural communities, passengers must book in advance by calling or texting 07888 011891, emailing [email protected] or filling in an online form on the CommMiniBus website.

All services accept exact cash fares, contactless payments and bus passes. For a full timetable visit https://cmbus.org/?v=79cba1185463.

Ka Chun Li said: “We’re glad to have received a community grant from North Northamptonshire Council to part-fund the service 78B/C until the end of this year, so we can trial the service and test the demand. We hope to grow usage and hopefully have enough users to sustain the service.

“In the west, our service 78D is revised to better serve communities along the southern side of A43, including the new Overstone Gate development and part of Moulton. The revised timetable allows the bus to go round villages to pick up passengers whenever there is any advance booking.

“While the local transport authorities are mostly relying on commercial operators to run bus services, many rural communities were left with no public transport. Those who are unable to drive or cannot afford a car are often stranded in villages.

"In addition to going from A to B our users also enjoy the chatty atmosphere on the bus. The continuity of the service also lies on the support from passengers. If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it!”