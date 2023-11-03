News you can trust since 1897
Urgent repair work to line near Braybrooke causing rail service disruption

The line is partially closed
By Sam Wildman
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT- 1 min read
The Braybrooke engineering work siteThe Braybrooke engineering work site
The Braybrooke engineering work site

Rail passengers are facing delays today (Friday) because urgent repair work is needed on the line near Braybrooke.

Network Rail teams have been monitoring a stretch of track in the area for several weeks as part of the land that the railway line sits on has started to move.

That monitoring has revealed that the land now needs more intrusive work to stabilise it and engineering teams are on-site.

Network Rail initially imposed a speed restriction but trains now cannot pass over the track and the line is expected to be partially closed until tomorrow.

Trains are unable to travel on the normal line and need to be diverted until the repairs are completed. The diversion means that some trains are unable to call at Market Harborough and will extend some journeys between Kettering and Leicester on the Intercity route by up to 45 minutes.

Trains running through the area in the London to Nottingham/Sheffield direction are being diverted and cannot call at Market Harborough. Some trains are also not calling at Leicester.

Trains running through the area in the Nottingham/Sheffield to London direction can call at Market Harborough. Some alterations may occur in this direction due to late running services.

Rail replacement buses are running between Leicester and Kettering in both directions calling at Market Harborough. These will run on the hour from Leicester and Kettering. This is expected to extend journey times by up to an hour.

There is then planned route improvement work between Kettering and Leicester until Monday.

