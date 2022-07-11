Forecasts show it getting red hot across Northamptonshire on Sunday with a ten percent chance of temperatures topping 40°C for the first time

Health services and councils are on high alert after local weather watchers @NNweather warned of an "extreme temperature forecast" hitting Northamptonshire on Sunday (July 17).

Homeless and vulnerable people are at most risk from record-breaking heat with temperatures potentially rising above 40°C in the county for the first time.

On its daily twitter feed, @NNweather added: “There's a low risk at present as it's still nearly a week away but next weekend has the potential for temperatures hovering around 41°C, which would be record breaking and severe.”

Some experts say there is a 30 percent chance of UK seeing its hottest day ever this weekend, beating 38.7°C (102°F) set in Cambridge three years ago and a 10 percent chance of thermometers reaching 40°C.

The top temperature recorded at the Met Office’s Pitsford weather station is 36.1°C on July 31, 2020.

The Met Office today issued a rare amber warning for extreme heat on Sunday with the chance of “exceptionally high temperatures could lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

A level three heat-health alert — the second highest level — is already in force with advice to look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies.

Dr Agostinho Sousa head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency said: ”Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected.”

West Northamptonshire Council declared a severe weather emergency protocol mobilising its rough sleeper team to provide water, sunscreen, and guidance about keeping safe.

Northants Highways issued a warning for drivers to watch out for tarmac MELTING while train operators fear services could be affected by speed restrictions.

Even household waste collections are likely to be affected with North Northamptonshire Council asking residents to put out bins by 6am as crews will start work early to make the most of the cooler hours.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin admitted it was still too early to tell just how hot it will be, but he admitted: “Temperatures will be the big talking point this week.

“Monday will be a very uncomfortable night, potentially staying above 20C making it pretty oppressive very difficult sleeping.

“Hazy sunshine and more cloud on Tuesday, with temperatures not quite as high on Wednesday and Thursday but the high looks like returning as we head into the weekend with signs of heat building.”

CURRENT MET OFFICE FORECAST FOR NORTHAMPTONSHIRE:

Monday (July 11): A dry and hot day with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds. Maximum temperature 32 °C.

Tonight: Staying dry overnight with some clear spells, although increasing amounts of higher level cloud. Temperatures remaining warm, perhaps uncomfortably so. Minimum temperature 18°C.

Tuesday: Generally cloudier with a gentle breeze. Still feeling hot. Maximum temperature 30 °C.