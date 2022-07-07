Urgent appeal for blood donors in Wellingborough

Blood donors are urgently needed to fill a session in Wellingborough.

People are being urged to attend the session taking place at Wellingborough District Hindu Centre at 148, Highfield Road, in the town on Sunday, July 17.

This session is only 50 per cent full.

The call from NHS Blood and Transplant comes as blood stock levels around the country have fallen, due to higher cancellations due to illness and the annual drop in donation over summer when people are busy with holidays and events.

Donors with O positive are particularly needed, although all other types are welcome, especially O and B negative.

Hospitals are continuing to receive all the blood they need but more donations are urgently needed to ensure stocks do not fall further.