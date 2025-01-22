Update to plans for 33 flats and three townhouses in Rushden town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After multiple refusals and rejections, new plans have been amended and submitted to build 33 flats as well as three dwellings in Rushden’s Higham Road.

The application was updated on January 13 to include a construction management statement, submitted to North Northants Council including details of the demolition of Home Suite Home’s rear warehouse, the extension to and conversion of the frontage building, and the erection of a rear block.

The new application is an extension of a proposal submitted in May 2024.

A planning document reads: “The statement provides a detailed description of the management measures proposed in order to ensure that disturbance is limited throughout the construction process.

Home Suite Home in Rushden's Higham Road

"It is considered that the above, when read in conjunction with the submitted document, provides the council with a sufficient level of detail to discharge the relevant pre-commencement conditions as listed above.”

A similar application was refused four years ago for 34 flats and three dwellings on the Home Suite Home site at 4, Higham Road in Rushden after numerous concerns were raised by both public speakers as well as councillors during a meeting in February 2021.

There, it was described by a councillor as 'a mad over-development' with issues such as parking, noise, air quality, odour and traffic. Another speaker said it was ‘totally disproportionate to the existing street scene and will totally dominate the total area.’

A year later in April 2022, fresh plans were submitted for 33 flats and three townhouses, which were refused on the basis that it would cause ‘unacceptable harm’ to the asset by ‘reducing its landmark qualities and significance to the detriment of the character and appearance of the area’ due to its size, bulk, height, scale, massing and position on higher ground.

The full planning application can be found here, with the update to the submission here, or by searching NE/25/00042/CND on the council’s planning portal.