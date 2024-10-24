Update - Corby road crash leaves man and woman with potentially life-changing injuries
Emergency services were called to the incident in Uppingham Road, Corby at 2.20pm today (Thursday, October 24).
The road has been closed between Fourways BP garage roundabout and Vian Way.
Personnel from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, Northants Fire and Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northants Police have been at the scene.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This is a collision reported to us at 2.20pm today (October 24) in Uppingham Road, Corby, involving a Vauxhall Astra.
“A man and a woman from the Astra have been taken to University Hospital Coventry with potentially life-changing injuries.
“Northants Fire and Rescue Service and the air ambulance were in attendance alongside EMAS.”
Witnesses should contact Northants Police on 101 using incident number 245 of October 24.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that the Astra was in collision with an ambulance car due to incorrect information given to us
