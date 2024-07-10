Unwanted litters lead to lots of kittens in need of re-homing at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need
The plea from Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, comes as today (Wednesday) is National Kittens Day.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told this newspaper: “Unfortunately as cute as they are, this time of year finds rescue centres bursting at the seams with unwanted litters.
"These are just a selection of the many felines currently in our catteries.
"They all leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated with four weeks’ free insurance and rescue back-up for life.”
Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.
The charity also has a wildlife unit.
Anyone interested in re-homing any of these kittens should visit the Animals In Need website for more details or email [email protected]
