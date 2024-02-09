'Unsafe' Wellingborough pedestrian crossing installed in wrong position to be ripped out and remodelled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers of a new retail area in Wellingborough have been told their half-finished pedestrian crossing will have to go after it was found to be in the wrong position and unsafe for users.

Built across London Road, the crossing would have provided a safe place to cross from the Wellingborough Walks to the new drive-through Greggs and other shops in Denington Road.

But following a road safety audit, the crossing was barred and a notice attached to stop pedestrians from crossing.

The new route shown in blue and the old crossing in red/NNC

The notice said: “This pedestrian crossing was installed by the developer as part of their local mitigation works of Denington Road project.

“Unfortunately, it has been located in an incorrect position and does not provide safe visibility for pedestrians.

“As such the crossing has been temporarily closed while this issue was resolved. The new position has been agreed and works to relocate it, by the developer, will commence on February 19.”

The safety audit discovered there would not be enough visibility for pedestrians due to a nearby bus stop.

Cllr Matt Binley, executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “During a road safety audit carried out by the council’s highways contractor, the pedestrian crossing was deemed not to provide enough visibility with the bus stop nearby, as such it was not commissioned and temporarily closed while the new position was agreed.

"As this pedestrian crossing is in relation to Section 278 mitigation works as part of the approved development on Denington Road, the location is required to be documented accordingly in reference to the Section 278 agreement to ensure there are no discrepancies in information on record and physical assets on the highway.

“The developer now has approved road space and is planning on starting the relocation works on February 19, 2024. Whilst we appreciate this will cause further disruption to road users, the safety of all those who use the highways is paramount.”

The crossing will be shifted 3-5m further away from the bus stop – at ‘no expense’ to NNC.

Cllr Binley added: “During this time the unsafe crossing has been closed and notices have been placed on the site to explain the situation to pedestrians.