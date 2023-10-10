Unpaid carers invited to workshops to help improve North Northamptonshire services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has asked unpaid carers for feedback to help improve services.

They are appealing to residents of any age who are giving unpaid support to a person with an illness or long-term condition and cannot manage without help.

Carers will be invited to one of several workshops in November dedicated to improving care with feedback to help shape future services.

