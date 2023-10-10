News you can trust since 1897
Unpaid carers invited to workshops to help improve North Northamptonshire services

Workshops are being held in November
By Mason Harper
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has asked unpaid carers for feedback to help improve services.

They are appealing to residents of any age who are giving unpaid support to a person with an illness or long-term condition and cannot manage without help.

Carers will be invited to one of several workshops in November dedicated to improving care with feedback to help shape future services.

To attend, carers are encouraged to get in touch through the NNC website.

