University of Northampton's 'Women into STEAM' event IN PICTURES

Around 950 female pupils from 16 schools across Northamptonshire were invited to the University of Northampton’s ‘Women into STEAM 2022’ event.

Waterside Campus hosted a full day of activities on Tuesday, March 29 which allowed girls to discover more about the world of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.

There were workshops from a variety of organisations including Aimmi, Fuze, Go Karts, Institute for Creative Leather Technologies, Lemon Pops Academy, Medical Mavericks, Psychology (Dr Deborah Patton, UON), Royal Air Force, STEMETTES and Volkswagen Golf.

Take a look at 11 pictures from the day:

Women in STEAM 2022 Pupils from around the county immerse themselves in the world of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths at the University of Northampton on Tuesday, March 29. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

