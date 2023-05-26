'Unbelievably sad' - peregrine falcon which took up residence at Higham Ferrers church dies

A pair of peregrine falcons leave their nest at St Mary's Church in Higham Ferrers

A male peregrine falcon has been found dead on the Higham Ferrers church roof and tributes have been flooding in online.

A pair of birds made a home in Higham Ferrers’ St Mary’s Church in 2021, and quickly became familiar faces in the town and a firm fixture in the church’s updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the adult male has been discovered to have died, with locals quickly receiving the unfortunate news via social media.

The peregrine falcons made a home in St Mary's Church in Higham Ferrers

Many took to Facebook to react to the ‘unbelievably sad’, ‘tragic’ and ‘extremely upsetting’ news, adding that they ‘can’t believe this has happened’.

Two young peregrine falcons took up residence on the church spire in 2021, and their development has been a source of pride for locals ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad