Staff at Wollaston Primary are ‘unbelievably proud’ following the results of their latest Ofsted inspection.

The report, which is yet to be published on the governing body’s website, handed the College Street school a good rating.

Inspectors gave a positive score to each of the ‘overall effectiveness’ categories, which include quality of teaching and behaviour and attitudes.

Wollaston Primary is a 'good' school, according to Ofsted

Zoe Richards, headteacher of Wollaston Primary, said: “The results makes us unbelievably proud, the outcome is a testament to the hard work and commitment put in by every single member of the team.

“While there has been lots of challenges we see this now as a new school in an old building.

"We have made our curriculum bespoke to our children and community has been really important in helping us turn this around.

"Introducing our school values has helped to give us the identity we needed and the children are now proud to be part of the Wollaston family.”

The report praises Wollaston Primary’s ‘broad’, but ‘ambitious’ curriculum, and that staff adapt the programme of learning well for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

It says: “A lot has changed at this school in a short amount of time.

"Expectations are higher now, and pupils are better prepared for what they will learn next. Everyone is determined to continue to improve the school.

"Many parents and carers are pleased with these changes. Parents of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) say that their children get the support they need.”

Wollaston Primary’s early years provision has seen the most significant improvement, having been rated as inadequate in the 2021 report, which said: “The school’s curriculum from the early years through to the end of key stage 2 has little or no structure.”

Now, inspectors have praised the school for its turnaround.

The 2023 report adds: “Children in early years get off to a great start.”Relationships between staff, parents, and children are rapidly established. Staff quickly spot any additional needs that children may have.

"They make sure that these children get the right help straight away. As a result, children settle swiftly into clear routines.”

While the report notes that pupils are ‘tolerant’ and ‘respectful’ it also insists, however, that some pupils don’t have sufficient knowledge of different faiths and cultures to prepare them for life in modern Britain.’

Ofsted inspectors urge teachers and leaders to ‘develop opportunities for pupils to deepen their knowledge of the diversity of religious and non-religious traditions.’

Furthermore, communication with parents has been highlighted as an area of improvement, as the report notes ‘not all parents feel that they know what their children are learning.’

Zoe Richards praised the school’s quality of teaching when speaking about what she would say to parents looking to send their child to Wollaston Primary.

She added: "Our early years curriculum is bespoke to the individual needs of all the children and we have been commended on the work that has gone into this.