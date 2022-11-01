Uber is extending its Local Cab product to Rushden, enabling passengers to book trips with a local operator via the Uber app.

Anyone opening the Uber app in Rushden will be presented with the Local Cab option, which connects them with Brian’s Taxis.

Local Cab trips are booked directly with local operators, and all subsequent customer support will be provided by them.

Uber has teamed up with Brian's Taxis in Rushden

The extension of Local Cab to Rushden follows previous launches in the nearby towns of Corby and Northampton.

Since the company’s successful pilot of Local Cab last year, the product has launched in more than 60 locations across the UK.

Tracey Young, owner of Brian’s Taxis which is based in High Street South, Rushden, said: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to more people across Rushden.

"We feel that now, more than ever, a product like Local Cab is needed – with demand for taxis continuing to rise and passengers in need of more options.”

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK, said: “Rushden is one of a growing number of towns and cities in England where riders can access both UberX and Local Cab in the same app.

"This will help maximise earning opportunities for drivers while giving passengers in Rushden more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit..

And Andy added: We’re looking forward to extending Local Cab in more UK towns and cities soon."