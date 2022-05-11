Uber moves into Corby cab market with Star Cars partnership

Taxi users in Corby can now ‘hail’ a cab using the world-famous Uber app after their Local Cab partnership launched yesterday (May 10).

Customers can order a ride via the app where their request will be passed on to the local provider, Star Cars.

The arrival of Uber’s Local Cab in Corby follows previous launches in more than 40 locations across the UK, including Northampton and Peterborough.

Adrian Connery, Director at Corby Star Cars

Adrian Connery, director at Corby Star Cars, said: “We look forward to making Local Cab available to the people of Corby. We’re making it quicker and easier for people to get around the town, connecting more passengers with taxi drivers via the Uber app. The partnership is also enabling us to provide further job opportunities to our drivers.”

Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK said: “We were thrilled to launch Local Cab in Northampton last year – getting an operator on board in nearby Corby is the natural next step.

"This will help to maximise earnings opportunities for more drivers and provide passengers living across the Northamptonshire region with greater choice when booking a ride."

How it works