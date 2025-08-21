Two years in jail for 'reckless' 26-year-old who drove on A45 at 130mph and mounted pavement to evade Northamptonshire Police

A driver who drove at dangerous speeds of up to 130mph to evade police officers has been sentenced to more than two years in prison and banned from driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casey Edwards, 26, was driving a a silver Mercedes C200 from Kettering towards Wellingborough on the A509 on Sunday, April 27 this year when police were alerted to stop the car.

Officers spotted the car on the A45, near Great Doddington, and indicated for the driver to stop, but instead of pulling over, Edwards accelerated and drove off at excessive speed, reaching up to 130mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a chase along the A45, nearly forcing a police car off the road at 100mph near Brackmills, Edwards then drove through residential streets at up to 60mph, driving the wrong way round roundabouts and mounted a pavement.

Casey Edwards accelerated and drove off at excessive speed, reaching up to 130mph /Northants Police

Arresting officer PC Matthew Bland of the Roads Policing Team said: “I hope Casey Edwards is aware that his dangerous and reckless use of the roads that day put the lives of innocent people at risk. It was just sheer luck no-one was seriously injured.

“Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads continues to be a priority for our team, and so I am pleased that the courts have helped to remove another irresponsible and illegal driver from our roads.”

At 6.45pm on Sunday, April 27 this year, officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Team were asked to stop a silver Mercedes C200 being driven from Kettering towards Wellingborough on the A509.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They spotted the car on the A45, near Great Doddington, and indicated for the driver to stop, however instead of pulling over, Casey Edwards accelerated and drove off at excessive speed, reaching up to 130mph.

Jailed - Casey Edwards 26-year-old driver who drove at dangerous speeds of up to 130mph to evade Northants Police officers has been sentenced to more than two years in prison and banned from driving /Northants Police

As they continued along the A45, Edwards’ driving became more reckless as he almost forced one of the police cars off the road at 100mph as they passed a broken-down vehicle just after the Brackmills junction.

Edwards left the A45 at the next junction, driving at excessive speeds reaching 60mph through residential streets, driving the wrong way round roundabouts and mounting a pavement as well as performing undertaking manoeuvres.

However, the road finally ran out for Edwards in Rowtree Road, Northampton, when he crashed his Mercedes into the side of a KIA Niro car, forcing it into a brick wall and causing minor injuries to the occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact of the collision caused Edwards to lose control of his car and collide with wooden bollards before coming to a stop in a bush. Despite running to a nearby garden, he was swiftly arrested.

Casey Edwards, 26, drove the wrong way round roundabouts mounted the pavement and drove at excessive speeds from Kettering to Northampton /Northants Police

Edwards was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road collision, criminal damage to property under the value of £5,000, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

On Tuesday, April 29, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to all charges and his case was committed to the county’s crown court for sentencing.

Last month (July 4) Edwards, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to 26 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 31 months. He will need to sit an extended test before being allowed behind the wheel.

He received no separate penalty for the other two driving offences, however, was ordered to pay a £187 surcharge in full upon release from prison.