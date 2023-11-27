Two women assaulted in busy Corby town centre street - police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women have been pushed to the ground during an argument in a busy Corby town centre street.

Witnesses are being sought by Northants Police following the assault outside the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Elizabeth Street.

Details have emerged following significant concern on social media.

British Heart Foundation shop in Elizabeth Street, Corby

A police spokesman said: “The incident occurred between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, November 23, when a man, who was with his partner, became involved in an argument with two females which has soon escalated with both women being pushed to the ground.

“Elizabeth Street would have been busy at this time of day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the altercation on dash-cam footage.

People should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting 23000725198.