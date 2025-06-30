Two women and a man have been arrested after an altercation in near Wellingborough’s Croyland Park.

The incident took place when there was an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles near the park close to Kingsway on Sunday (June 29) at about 12.20am.

In the altercation a windscreen of one of the vehicles was damaged

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 12.20am on Sunday (June 29), an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles took place at Croyland Park in Wellingborough.

Kingsway Wellingborough - police officers at the scene of the incident/Facebook

“No-one was injured as a result of the incident, however one of the vehicles sustained damage to its rear windscreen.”

Forensics officers were seen in the area on Sunday conducting a search and Northants Police say investigations ‘continue at pace’.

The police spokesman added: “Investigations into the incident continue at pace, and detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, to get in touch. They can be contacted on 101, or if preferred, information can be left anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 25000377266 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident.

A 31-year-old man from Wellingborough and a 23-year-old woman from Overstone remain in police custody.

A 29-year-old woman from Kettering has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.