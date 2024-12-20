Two-vehicle collision in Wellingborough causes closure of road near Tesco

A portion of the A509 in Wellingborough was closed yesterday (Thursday, December 19) evening as emergency services were in attendance following a two-vehicle collision.

The westbound side of the carriageway in Wellingborough, which is now open as usual, was closed by police yesterday evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This happened at about 5.35pm last night and involved two cars in collision on the A509 near Tesco.

"No one suffered any serious injuries.”

Police and ambulance services were on the scene, with eyewitnesses saying they saw a car overturned on the A509, opposite Tesco in Turnells Mill Lane, with fire services also attending the incident.