Two-time Olympic medal winner Fatima Whitbread MBE to visit Pen Green in Corby

Two-time Olympic medal winner Fatima Whitbread MBE will visit Corby’s Pen Green Centre to find out more about the key role they play in many aspects of family life.

The visit, which will see the former javelin champion meet with staff, children and families, will take place next week (Tuesday, May 23).

Fatima is passionate about supporting families and vulnerable children and has openly shared her own story of a profoundly difficult childhood.

Bronze medallist Fatima Whitbread of Great Britain celebrating after the Women's Javelin Throw event on 6th August 1984 during the XXIII Olympic Games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

Abandoned and left for dead as a baby, Fatima spent months in hospital suffering from malnutrition and subsequently spent her childhood in a series of children’s homes.

Despite facing such huge obstacles, Fatima channelled her energy into her love of sport and went on to become a world record holding Olympic athlete and one of the most successful British athletes of all time.

Fatima’s difficult childhood and her determination to overcome adversity have made her a role model for many young people. She has also been a vocal advocate for children in care and has used her platform as a public figure to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Fatima has worked with various charities over the years looking to make a positive change in young children and families lives and believes that “every child has the right to a safe and happy childhood.”

British athlete Fatima Whitbread competing in the javelin event during the Commonwealth Games at the Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Canada, 3rd-12th August 1978. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

A spokesman for Pen Green said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Fatima into the Pen Green family and continuing the insightful conversations and meaningful contributions that we have already been privileged to share.”

