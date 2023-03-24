Two teenage boys charged with the murder of 16-year-old Fred Shand in Northampton

Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, have this evening (Friday, March 24) charged two teenage boys with his murder.

Affectionately known as Fred by his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, of Northampton, sadly died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on Wednesday (March 24).

The boys, aged 16 and 14 and both from Northampton, cannot be named for legal reasons. They will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (March 25).

A 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton, who were arrested in connection with Fred’s death, have both been released with no further action.

Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time. They can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

Alternatively information, including pictures and videos, can be submitted via our online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.