Two people rescued and taken to hospital after house fire in Mill Close, Raunds

Crews used a ladder to rescue two people from the first floor of the property

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:51 BST

Two people were taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire.

Fire crews were called to the rented property in Mill Close, Raunds this morning (Wednesday) following reports of a blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called this morning at 5.20am to reports of a house fire on Mill Close, Raunds.

Crews were called to a house fire in Mill Close, Raunds todayCrews were called to a house fire in Mill Close, Raunds today
Crews were called to a house fire in Mill Close, Raunds today
"Crews used a ladder to rescue two people from the first floor of the property.

"The fire is believed to have started in kitchen but an investigation is still under way.

"The two individuals have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"One crew is still at the scene and we are likely to remain in the area reassuring other residents and offering home fire safety advice.”

The landlord was at the property this morning and he told the Northants Telegraph: “I am just glad that no-one was hurt.”

