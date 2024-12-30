Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two more men have been arrested following an incident in which a pedestrian was seriously injured in a two-car collision on a Corby housing estate road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a blue Ford Focus and a silver Seat Arona in Constable Road, during which a pedestrian was struck by the Arona, on Friday, December 27, at 2.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered a serious injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital. Buildings were also damaged in the incident.

A total of five people have been arrested following the collision after police officers attended later arresting three people in York Road, Corby.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The 22-year-old and 23-year-old men who were arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on police bail pending further enquiries, along with a 16-year-old boy.

"There have been two further arrests in connection with this incident - a 19-year-old and 20-year-old – who have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Investigations into the incident are underway and witnesses who have yet to speak to police are asked to call 101. Officers also keen to hear from anyone who has relevant mobile phone, dash-cam, or CCTV footage.

“Please quote incident number 24000765972 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”

The 16-year-old Corby boy has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.