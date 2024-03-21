George Street, Corby. Image: National World

People with mobile phone footage of a fight in Corby town centre are being sought by police.

Officers say there was a fight between two men in George Street, near to the roundabout junction with Alexandra Road, on Tuesday (March 19) between 9.30am and 9.45am.

Two men have been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman said: “George Street would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have filmed the altercation on mobile phones.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000162720 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.