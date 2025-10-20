Two men from Kettering and Boston jailed for a combined 13 years for Corby rape

Michael Rooney, 23, and Jimmy Doran, 22, have been jailed following a six-day trial at Northampton Crown Court after raping a woman in Corby.

Both men appeared at court last week (October 13) for the sentencing, whereby Rooney, of Broughton, Kettering, was given a sentence of seven years and nine months in prison and Doran, of Kirton, Boston, sentenced to six years in prison.

Lead investigator – Detective Sergeant Britt Bailey, said: “No sentence can ever make up for the horrific experience the survivor in this case has been through, nor the very long time the case took to get to court, but I hope its conclusion allows her to move forward onto brighter things.

“She has shown exceptional bravery and an incredible amount of strength throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank her for helping us put two dangerous men behind bars.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk/RO.